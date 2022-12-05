JAKARTA, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Seven people died and 45 others were injured after a tour bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia's East Java, police said on Monday.

The bus departed from Semarang in Central Java, carrying dozens of passengers for a tour of East Java's Magetan Regency on Sunday.

It was driving down a steep slope of Mount Lawu before it suddenly crashed into iron road barriers and then plunged into the ravine, according to Chief of the Magetan Police Resort Adjunct Senior Commissioner Muhammad Ridwan.

Those injured, including 31 seriously injured, were taken to nearby health facilities for medical treatment.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway.