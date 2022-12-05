UrduPoint.com

Seven Killed After Bus Plunges Into Ravine In Indonesia's East Java

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Seven killed after bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia's East Java

JAKARTA, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Seven people died and 45 others were injured after a tour bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia's East Java, police said on Monday.

The bus departed from Semarang in Central Java, carrying dozens of passengers for a tour of East Java's Magetan Regency on Sunday.

It was driving down a steep slope of Mount Lawu before it suddenly crashed into iron road barriers and then plunged into the ravine, according to Chief of the Magetan Police Resort Adjunct Senior Commissioner Muhammad Ridwan.

Those injured, including 31 seriously injured, were taken to nearby health facilities for medical treatment.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Died Semarang Indonesia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resili ..

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resilient country: Ahsan

12 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

55 minutes ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terro ..

Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terrorist outfits challenge: FM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.