UrduPoint.com

Several Dead, Houses Razed Amid Ethnic Fighting In Djibouti

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Several dead, houses razed amid ethnic fighting in Djibouti

DOUALA, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Several people have died and houses razed to the ground in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti amid inter-communal clashes, an official said on Tuesday.

"Several extremely serious criminal acts have been reported in these neighborhoods. Houses have been intentionally burned down and unfortunately, three people have died," said prosecutor Lamisse Mohamed Said on national television following the fighting.

Vehicles have also been damaged in the violence that harmed innocent people as well, said Said condemning these events that she said took place in recent days across several neighborhoods in the country.

Interior Minister Said Nouh Hassan said the violence amounted to "gratuitous delinquency" who had earlier spoken on national television citing "several deaths." These were "a few scuffles that were quickly brought under control" according to Souleiman Dahir, the mayor of the capital, quoted by local media.

Several local sources alleged that the death toll was higher during the inter-communal clashes between the Afar and Isse ethnic groups.

"A young man was also killed by police on Sunday afternoon in Arhiba. He was hit twice by the same police car that was chasing him. His name is Hamad Houssein Hassan," said Adan Mohamed Abdou, a representative of the Republican Alliance for Development (ARD) political party in a statement.

Six civilian deaths were also reported by Laaqo Xaagu, a local media outlet, citing a statement by the group Afar Ethinie of Djibouti.The group blames the intervening security forces for six deaths.

Said announced that investigations had been launched and several suspects arrested.The prosecutor vowed "firm measures against all who sow these disorders and these crimes in our country in accordance with the laws in force," she said.

Abdou's party, the ADN, accused the government of the "deterioration," claiming that it was related to violence in neighboring Ethiopia.

"The Djiboutian state has therefore failed in its responsibilities and is strongly contributing to the outbreak of a civil war in our country through the use of plainclothes police targeting Afar neighborhoods in the capital," the group added.

Related Topics

Africa Police Car Died Young Djibouti Man Same Alliance Ethiopia Criminals Sunday Media TV All Government

Recent Stories

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts t ..

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts to their customers

10 minutes ago
 52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

56 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

1 hour ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.