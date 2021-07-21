UrduPoint.com
Severe Rainstorms Kill 16 In Central China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Severe rainstorms kill 16 in central China

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :At least 16 people have died after torrential rains caused landslides and flooded a city in central China, with shocking images showing passengers struggling against chest-high water inside a train carriage.

As river embankments were breached in record downpours across Henan province, President Xi Jinping described the situation as "extremely severe" with flood control measures entering a "critical stage", state media reported Wednesday.

Around 200,000 city residents were evacuated, local government officials said, as soldiers led rescue efforts in Zhengzhou -- a city of over 10 million people -- where days of rain have inundated the streets and subway.

The rainfall in the region was the heaviest since record-keeping began 60 years ago, with Zhengzhou seeing the equivalent of a year's average rainfall in just three days.

Rainstorms submerged Zhengzhou's metro, killing 12 people and injuring five, while city officials said hundreds were rescued from the subway.

