Severe Tropical Storm Approaches Japan, Officials Call For Caution

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:40 AM

TOKYO, Sept. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said Thursday that severe tropical storm Chanthu is forecast to approach Japan, calling people to stay alert for landslides, heavy winds and high waves in western Japan, as rough weather is projected from northern to western Japan through Saturday.

Chanthu, now heading northwest after spinning over the East China Sea the previous days, is expected to alter its tracks. It will possibly turn into a low-pressure system on Friday morning, carrying gradually intensifying rain and winds to western Japan, the JMA said.

The storm is expected to bring precipitation possibly reaching 150 mm in the Shikoku region, 120 mm in southern Kyushu, and 100 mm in northern Kyushu in the 24 hours through Friday morning.

For the 24 hours through Saturday morning, there is forecast to be rainfall of 200 to 300 mm in the Shikoku, Kinki and Tokai regions, 100 to 200 mm in northern Kyushu and Chugoku, and 100 to 150 mm in southern Kyushu.

According to the JMA, stormy winds and rough seas in western Japan from Friday through Saturday are expected, with strengthening winds in northern and eastern Japan.

The officials called for people's caution against strong winds and monster waves.

