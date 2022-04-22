- Home
Shanghai New COVID-19 Cases: 1,931 Confirmed, 15,698 Asymptomatic
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :China's Shanghai reported 1,931 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 15,698 local asymptomatic carriers on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.
