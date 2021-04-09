UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharp Drop In J&J Vaccine Delivery In The US Next Week: CDC Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Sharp drop in J&J vaccine delivery in the US next week: CDC data

Washington, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in the United States are set to drop off sharply next week, health authorities said Friday, after one of the company's plants suffered severe disruption.

"We do expect week-to-week lower levels until the plant is approved by the FDA," said Jeff Zients, the White House coordinator for the response to the coronavirus outbreak, referring to the food and Drug Administration.

The number of J&J shots distributed to states will fall from 4.9 million in the week ending April 5 to just 700,000 by the week ending April 12, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The company had promised to deliver "at or near" 100 million of its one-shot doses by the end of May, and Zients said it was still committed to meeting that target.

But last week it emerged that a batch of some 15 million doses had been accidentally spoiled at a plant in Baltimore.

Ingredients meant to be used in another vaccine, made by AstraZeneca, were mixed up with those destined for the J&J shot, The New York Times reported.

Related Topics

White House Company Baltimore New York United States April May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

29 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates breakwater project in ..

44 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Souq Al Ju ..

59 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new Kalba Beach Corniche

1 hour ago

UN Moving Closer to Sending Repair Mission to Deca ..

3 minutes ago

Dr. Waqar acknowledges services of FBR Chairman

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.