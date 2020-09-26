UrduPoint.com
Shattenkirk's Goal Lifts Lightning To Verge Of Stanley Cup Title

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Los Angeles, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Kevin Shattenkirk scored the game winner at 6:34 of overtime to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-4 victory over the Dallas stars in game four of the Stanley Cup finals on Friday.

The Lightning hold a 3-1 lead in the series and are one win away from their second NHL championship to go with a 2004 title.

Shattenkirk's goal came on the power play as he fired a wrist shot through the legs of Dallas defenceman Jamie Oleksiak that beat goalie Anton Khudobin on the stick side.

"We have been a real resilient group," said Tampa forward Alex Killorn. "Every time we have had a challenge, we have been able to step up." Game five will be Saturday night in the NHL's quarantine bubble in Edmonton, Alberta.

Brayden Point had two goals, Killorn had a goal and an assist and Shattenkirk also added an assist for the Lightning, who fell behind early and didn't take their first lead in the game until the third period.

Yanni Gourdi also scored and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots for Tampa Bay.

Joe Pavelski scored two goals for Stars, who finally got some much needed offence from their top line of Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin.

Benn had an assist and Seguin finished with two assists. They are the first points of the series for both players.

The Lightning were missing Steven Stamkos in game four after their injured captain made his postseason debut in game three and scored a goal. Stamkos played just three minutes of the previous game before appearing to reinjure himself. The Lightning are declining to provide details of the injury.

The Stars now have their work cut out for them as they try to win their second championship and first since 1999.

They are the only team this postseason to win a best-of-seven series after trailing 2-1, but now they are in a much deeper hole than that against the heavily-favoured Lightning.

