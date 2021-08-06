UrduPoint.com

Sherif Becomes First Egyptian To Reach A WTA Last-eight

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:10 AM

Cluj, Romania, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Mayar Sherif on Thursday became the first Egyptian woman to reach the quarter-finals of a WTA tournament when she defeated Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at Cluj in Romania.

Sherif, ranked 119 in the world, eased to a 6-2, 6-2 second round victory over her 16-year-old opponent who was making her debut in the main draw of a top-level event.

The 25-year-old Sherif, a former United States college player, will face eighth-seeded Kristina Kucova for a place in the semi-finals.

Kucova, ranked 118, defeated Irina Maria Bara of Romania 2-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) in her second round tie at the claycourt event.

