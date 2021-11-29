Shiffrin out-duels Vlhova to win Killington slalom

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin continued her dominance of the World Cup Killington slalom on Sunday with a record-setting victory over reigning overall champion Petra Vlhova.

US star Shiffrin, starting two-tenths of a second behind her Slovakian rival after the first leg, turned in a storming second run of 48.26 seconds.

Vlhova still had Shiffrin in her sights before a costly error saw her post the 14th-fastest time of the second run, still good enough for second place 75-hundredths of a second behind the American.

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, who missed the start of the season recovering from broken bones in both hands suffered in fitness training, was third.

With a 46th career slalom win, Shiffrin matched Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark's single-discipline record set in giant slalom.

She has won all five World Cup slaloms held in Killington.

Shiffrin also turned the tables on Vlhova, who beat Shiffrin in two slaloms last week in Levi. Thirty-five of the last 38 World Cup slalom races have been won by either Shiffrin or Vlhova.