ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Altaf Hussain Wani has urged the international community to raise its voice against human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK).

"The silence of the international community has encouraged India to pursue such policies which are now threatening the very existence of the people of IIoJK", he said during an interview with APP in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day observed today.

"International community has a responsibility towards the people of Kashmir and they must play their role to make India accountable for the atrocities against people of IIoJK", he said.

Kashmir Solidarity Day reminds the international community of its responsibility to play its role in settling the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Altaf Wani acknowledged the stance of the Pakistani nation for showing solidarity with the Kashmiri people on every national and international platform and raising their voice over the Indian atrocities in the valley.

He termed the resolution of the Kashmir issue as instrumental to ensure peace in the South Asian region and said India has already lost IIoJK through their unlawful occupation and military aggression.

Kashmiri people have rendered numerous sacrifices and still fighting against the third largest army in the world and a fascist regime to get their due right of self-determination.

The support shown by 220 million Pakistanis on Kashmir Solidarity Day is a clear message for the people of IIoJK that they are not alone in their struggle as well as for India that they cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiri people by force.

Meanwhile, prominent human rights activist, Dr. Farzana Bari emphasized on adopting a consistent approach for highlighting the Kashmir issue internationally during the whole year.

"Only seminars, rallies and conferences on different Kashmir-related days will not work but we have to adopt a consistent approach to highlight this issue at the international level throughout the year", Dr. Bari.

She stressed the need to pursue a national-level policy to fight the Kashmir issue on diplomatic and intellectual fronts at the level of states and civil societies as well.

Dr. Bari said that the present government should adopt a more systematic approach to fight the Kashmir cause with the seriousness which was missing in the past.

She said every year such days expose the hypocrisy of Indian authorities and gross violation of the international standards of human rights in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK), exposing their real face.

The way right to self-determination movement of Kashmiri people was subjugated and severe human rights violations in IloJK including killings, mass rapes, violence against women, and use of pellet guns was unprecedented and a matter of great concern.

She emphasized that it is the responsibility of the state to fight the case of the Kashmiri people at international forums in more effective way.

Every embassy of Pakistan should be mandated and assigned the responsibility to engage with the academia, parliament, human rights community and civil society in their respective countries and sensitize them about the massive human rights violations in IIoJK.

