UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Silk Road Archaeological Discoveries Remarkable Despite Pandemic: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Silk Road archaeological discoveries remarkable despite pandemic: report

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- A report, compiled by more than 30 global experts, has deemed the 2020 archaeological findings related to the Silk Road to be remarkable despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report, led by the international Silk Road and intercultural exchange research center of the China National Silk Museum, was released at the opening of 2021 Silk Road Week in Hangzhou on Friday.

The report has four categories: Silk Road-themed archaeological discoveries, exhibitions, academic publications and cultural activities. The first category lists a total of 42 archaeological discoveries related to the Silk Road made in 2020.

Most of the new achievements have been made in China, particularly in ancient cities in Xinjiang. The discovery of evidence of early silkworm breeding in China's central plains and new discoveries of tombs on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau were among the highlights of the year.

To strengthen the protection of Silk Road cultural heritage, the International Association for the Study of Silk Road Textiles and the Chinese Museums Association's Committee of Museums along the Silk Road decided in 2019 to hold an annual Silk Road Week around June 22 every year.

Related Topics

Exchange China Hangzhou June 2019 2020 Textile National Silk And Rayon Mills Limited Silk Road

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

51 seconds ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

31 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

1 hour ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

1 hour ago

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

2 hours ago

SCCI officials tour Sahara Centre&#039;s new expan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.