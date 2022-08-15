'Simply extraordinary' Musiala scores again as Bayern beat Wolfsburg

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn lauded 19-year-old forward Jamal Musiala's performance as "simply extraordinary" in Sunday's 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Musiala, who declared himself eligible for Germany in 2021 despite playing for England as a junior, scored against Wolfsburg and now has four goals in three competitive matches to start the season.

"Currently, simply extraordinary," said Kahn when asked to sum-up the teenager's performance.

Speaking after the match, Musiala said simply "it's going well for us, we play good football" while Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann described him as "an extremely humble player".

"He always wants to learn and improve, he's well brought up. I've already said that I don't have much to do," said Nagelsmann.

"If he performs like today he's going to score a few more goals." Bayern have scored 13 goals and conceded just once in three competitive fixtures to start the season.

The 2-0 scoreline flattered Wolfsburg, with Munich going close to scoring on several occasions.

Senegalese striker Sadio Mane had two goals stuck off for offside.

Wolfsburg roared out of the blocks and almost forced a Bayern own goal when Canadian Alphonso Davies hit the post from an attempted clearance.

The home side gradually grew into the ascendency and Mane looked to have put Bayern 1-0 up in the 19th minute when he latched onto a bullet pass from Serge Gnabry to convert from one metre out, but VAR ruled the goal out for offside.

Bayern then turned up the heat on the visitors, going close several times before Musiala got his team's first, guiding a strike past keeper Koen Casteels from the edge of the penalty area despite losing his footing just seconds before.

The goal was Musiala's 14th in the Bundesliga, seeing him overtake Bayern legend and former club president Uli Hoeness as the teenager with the most goals in Bayern colours.

Thomas Mueller then scored a trademark goal in the 44th minute, sticking a skinny leg out to deflect a shot from Joshua Kimmich into the back of the net.

Mane went close again in the 69th minute, but dragged a diving header just wide.

The Senegalese got the ball across the line just two minutes later, but had it chalked off for offside.

"Wolfsburg started well... we then had a real period of pressure for 20 minutes, during which more goals were scored," added Nagelsmann.

"Overall, it was a deserved victory." Former Bayern manager, and now Wolfsburg boss, Niko Kovac said he was proud of his side.

"Bayern are too strong for us, that's for sure. All in all, I'm satisfied - but not with the result, of course." The result continued a poor run of form for Wolfsburg in the Bavarian capital.

The Wolves have now lost 24 and drawn two from 26 games in Munich, with no Bundesliga side having played so many away games against an opponent without a single victory.

- 'Not too pretty' - Mainz and Union Berlin split the points after a dour 0-0 draw at a two-thirds full Mewa Arena in 31-degree heat.

"It was a tough game... It certainly wasn't too pretty when you look at it," admitted Berlin coach Urs Fischer.

"But from my side, I'm actually satisfied. We are happy to take the point home." Mainz went close with the only notable chance of the first half, when an attempted cross from Lee Jae-sung was swatted to safety by Union keeper Frederik Roennow.

Mainz had a chance to win it in injury time when Dutch striker Delano Burgzorg latched onto a loose ball in the penalty area, but Union defender Robin Knoche shouldered the ball away from the goal to safety.

Mainz manager Bo Svensson praised his side's discipline.

"It was difficult for all the players to play in these conditions," he said.

"They were very disciplined and did the things I asked them to do."Union have now gone a club record nine Bundesliga matches without a loss, winning seven and drawing two since they last tasted defeat, against Bayern Munich in March.

