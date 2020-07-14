Singapore enters recession as economy shrinks 41.2% in Q2

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Singapore plunged into recession in the second quarter as growth fell 41.2 percent quarter-on-quarter with the trade-dependent economy hammered by the coronavirus, preliminary data showed Tuesday.

Year-on-year, the economy shrank 12.6 percent between April and June, according to the data from the trade ministry, as strict curbs were imposed to fight the virus.