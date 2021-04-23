UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Quarantines Migrant Workers After Virus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:20 AM

Singapore quarantines migrant workers after virus cases

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Singapore has quarantined about 1,200 migrant workers from a dormitory after coronavirus cases were discovered among men thought to have already recovered from infections, officials said.

Vast dormitories housing mostly South Asian workers were at the centre of Singapore's initial outbreak last year, with the majority of the city-state's cases in the self-contained complexes.

The country's outbreak has largely been brought under control with just a handful of infections detected daily, but the discovery of new cases among foreign workers has prompted fears the dorms could be hit again.

Earlier this week, a virus case was discovered in the Westlite Woodlands Dormitory in a worker who had already received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Authorities conducted further tests at the site and another 17 workers, thought to have already recovered from earlier infections, have tested positive for Covid-19, health officials said.

"To prevent and contain the possible spread of infection in the dormitory, we imposed quarantine orders on workers at the affected block," Tan See Leng, minister in the prime minister's office, said late Thursday.

Officials are investigating whether the workers were re-infected, or if they are still shedding the virus from earlier infections.

Singapore last month started vaccinating foreign workers, who do low-paying jobs in industries ranging from construction to maintenance.

Tens of thousands of the migrants were placed in quarantine in their dorms last year during the initial outbreak. While the curbs have been eased, they are mostly only allowed out of their accommodation for work.

Singapore authorities were caught off guard when the virus hit the crowded dormitories, raising uncomfortable questions about how the prosperous city-state treats its migrant workforce.

The country of 5.7 million has escaped relatively lightly from the pandemic, reporting more than 60,000 cases and 30 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Singapore SITE From Asia Million Jobs Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

10 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

11 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

9 hours ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

9 hours ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.