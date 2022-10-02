Singapore reports 3,510 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 3,510 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,911,417.

Of the new cases, 321 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,189 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 302 were local transmissions and 19 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 3,061 local transmissions and 128 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 266 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.