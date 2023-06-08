UrduPoint.com

Six Children Injured In Mass Stabbing In French Alps: Security Sources

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Paris, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Seven people, including six children, have been injured in a mass stabbing in the town of Annecy in the French Alps on Thursday, security sources told AFP.

A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old as they played in a park near the lake in the town at around 9:45 am (0745 GMT), a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the culprit "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces".

At least three of the victims were in critical condition, the security source told AFP.

