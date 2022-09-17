UrduPoint.com

Six Chinese Surfers To Compete In 2022 ISA World Surfing Games

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Six Chinese surfers to compete in 2022 ISA World Surfing Games

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The 2022 ISA World Surfing Games officially kicked off on Friday in Huntington Beach, the United States. The Chinese surfing team has sent six surfers to take part in the Games.

A total of 246 world's best surfers, representing 51 countries and regions, will compete in the World Surfing Games, which is also the first qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"Our surfers are very young and lack of experience," said China's team leader Zhou Changcheng. "It's difficult for us to secure an Olympic berth now. We will keep training hard and I hope we can qualify for the Paris Games at the 2024 World Surfing Games, which will be the last Olympic qualifier.

" According to the Olympic Surfing Qualification System, the winning men's and women's national teams at the World Surfing Games will be allocated one Olympic slot each for their respective National Olympic Committee (NOC).

This qualification slot will be in addition to the maximum quota of two athletes per NOC for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, marking intense competition is expected for this potential third slot for the top teams.

The 2022 World Surfing Games will begin with the men's competition on Saturday at Huntington Beach Pier Southside.

Related Topics

World China Noc Young Paris Huntington United States Women Olympics Event Best Top

Recent Stories

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

32 minutes ago
 PM to visit Tank to review

PM to visit Tank to review

2 hours ago
 Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last ..

Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed ..

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed today with religious solemnit ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.