Six killed in road accident in N. Afghanistan

Afghanistan, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Six commuters were killed due to a road accident in north Afghanistan's Balkh Province on Tuesday, provincial hospital spokesman Khair Mohammad Khair Khwa said Wednesday.

The accident occurred due to reckless driving on the Jawzjan-Balkh highway in the Chaharbolak district of Balkh on Tuesday afternoon when two cars collided, and some of the injured were in critical condition, Khwa added.

This is the fourth road accident in the country since Aug.

19. Over the past four days, three more people have been killed and 26 others injured in different road accidents in the country's Badakhshan, Ghazni and Laghman provinces.

Ramshackle roads, old vehicles, lack of safety measures during travel and reckless driving on congested highways are the main reasons for road accidents in the mountainous country, as nearly 400 people have reportedly been killed in road mishaps in the war-torn country over the past three months.