Six of the best for Agar as Australia down Black Caps

Wellington, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Spinner Ashton Agar produced the best bowling performance in Australia's Twenty20 international history as they defeated New Zealand by 64 runs at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday.

Agar's match-turning six for 30, including three in one over, derailed a New Zealand fightback as Australia avoided a series loss in the third Twenty20 international.

Under-fire skipper Aaron Finch also hit 69, his best T20 international score for more than two years, and Glenn Maxwell smashed 70 from 31 balls as the tourists' batting line-up finally fired.

The result leaves the five-match series at 2-1 in New Zealand's favour with two games to go.

But the Black Caps lacked the swagger of the opening two matches, with shellshocked all-rounder Jimmy Neesham conceding 28 runs in a single over as Maxwell ran riot.