Six-wicket Bumrah strikes as England all out for 110 in 1st India ODI

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Jasprit Bumrah took career-best one-day international figures of 6-19 as India dismissed 50-over world champions England for just 110 at the Oval on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Bumrah produced an opening burst of 4-9 in five overs against an England side featuring arguably their strongest batting line-up at this level since their 2019 World Cup final triumph.

England avoided the embarrassment of being dismissed for less than their record low completed ODI score of 86 all out against Australia at Manchester's Old Trafford in 2001.

An innings featuring four ducks in the tops six -- Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone were all out for nought -- ended with England bowled out with nearly half of their 50 overs remaining.

The game is the first of a three-match series between England against 2023 50-over World Cup hosts India.

Bumrah, 28 returned to clean up Brydon Carse and David Willey to surpass his only other five-wicket haul of his 71 match ODI career -- 5-27 against Sri Lanka at Pallekelle five years ago.

Mohammed Shami, Bumrah's new-ball partner, took 3-31 in seven overs as he became the fastest Indian and joint-third fastest to 150 ODI wickets in matches played in his 80th appearance.

England's innings boasted just four double-figure contributions. Captain Jos Buttler top-scored with 30 and Willey managed 21.

Overcast skies and a well-grassed pitch favoured the faster bowlers, but it was still a superb display by India after captain Rohit Sharma called correctly at the toss.

The tone was set when Roy, on his Surrey home ground, played on for nought attempting a booming drive to Bumrah's fourth ball of the day.

Two balls later, Joe Root -- the world's top-ranked Test batsman -- was undone by a Bumrah delivery that lifted off a good length.

And in the next over Test captain Ben Stokes fell for a golden duck when he inside-edged an intended drive off Shami and was brilliantly caught by diving wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Jonny Bairstow, fresh from two hundreds in England's seven-wicket win in the Covid-delayed fifth Test against India at Edgbaston, then fell for seven, edging an excellent Bumrah delivery to Pant, who held a diving right-handed catch.

Bairstow, Root and Stokes all missed the recent T20 series which India won 2-1.

This was the first time the star trio had played a 50-over international together since England's 2019 World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord's.

They managed just seven runs between them.

England were 26-5 in the eighth over when Livingstone, walking across his crease, was clean bowled leg-stump by Bumrah.

Buttler tried to turn the tide, hitting six fours in 32 balls faced, only to hoist Shami to deep square leg, where Suryakumar Yadav held a well-judged catch just inside the rope.

No 11 Reece Topley hit England's first, and only, six with a well-struck drive off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 25th over.

But two balls later the innings was over when Willey, trying to scoop, was bowled by a thunderbolt Bumrah yorker.