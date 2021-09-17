UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Faced With Continued Uncertainty Over Domestic Demand: Gov't Report

Fri 17th September 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:South Korea's economy was faced with a continued uncertainty over domestic demand, caused by the COVID-19 resurgence here, a government report said Friday.

In its monthly economic report, called the Green Book, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said the economy recently saw a solid export recovery with the employment improving despite the COVID-19 resurgence.

The ministry, however, noted that uncertainty continued over domestic demand especially in the face-to-face service sector amid the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 2,008 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 281,938 in the country. The daily caseload stayed above 1,000 for 73 straight days.

The government has maintained its toughest social-distancing guideline in the Seoul capital area for about two months, roiling the face-to-face services sector, especially the eatery and lodging and the wholesale and retail segments.

