S.Korea reports 1,952 more COVID-19 cases, 356,305 in total

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,952 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 356,305.

The daily caseload was up from 1,266 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 113 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,460.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 723 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 734 and 125.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 348, or 18.

0 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-two cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 15,025.

Nine more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,797. The total fatality rate stood at 0.79 percent.

A total of 2,066 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 329,658. The total recovery rate was 92.52 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 40,891,088 people, or 79.6 percent of the total population.

The number of the fully vaccinated people was 36,709,777, or 71.5 percent of the population.