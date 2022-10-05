S.Korea reports 34,739 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL,Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 34,739 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,882,894, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was up from 16,423 in the prior day, but it was lower than 36,139 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 24,747.

Among the new cases, 69 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 68,080.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 333, down 20 from the previous day.