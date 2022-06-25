UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 6,790 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2022 | 04:40 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) (APP):South Korea recorded 6,790 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, bringing the total number of infections to 18,319,773, the health authorities said Saturday.

The daily caseload was down from 7,227 in the previous day, hovering below 10,000 for the 16th consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 7,057.

Among the new infections, 85 were imported cases, lifting the total to 34,435.

The latest number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 50, down by two from the previous day.

Eighteen more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 24,516. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

