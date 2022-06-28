UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's 1-person Households Estimated To Reach 40 Pct In 2050

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 01:20 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea's one-person households are estimated to reach nearly 40 percent of the total households in 2050 due to low births and aging population, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The proportion of one-member households is forecast to advance from 31.2 percent of the total in 2020 to 39.6 percent in 2050, according to estimates by Statistics Korea.

The number of two-member households is estimated to rise from 28.0 percent to 36.2 percent of the total households in the cited period, and those for households with three and four members are expected to slide to 16.

6 percent and 6.2 percent of the total respectively in 2050.

The gain in households with one or two members is expected to come due to the younger generation refraining from getting married and having babies amid the rapidly aging population.

By age, those in their 20s accounted for the highest portion of 18.8 percent among the total one-person households in 2020, followed by those in their 30s with 16.8 percent.

In 2050, the highest share in the one-person households is estimated to be those in their 80s or older ages with 24.5 percent, followed by those in their 70s with 18.4 percent.

