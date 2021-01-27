UrduPoint.com
Slovakia Tightens Lockdown Amid Covid Uptick

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Slovakia tightens lockdown amid Covid uptick

Bratislava, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Slovakia on Wednesday tightened its lockdown regime by requiring negative coronavirus results for trips outside the home, amid soaring infection numbers.

With the exception of under 15s and the over 65s, everyone must have confirmation of a negative PCR or antigen test result in order to leave the house for work, a doctor's appointment or groceries.

The new rule will apply until February 7 in the EU member of 5.4 million people where more than 2.5 million Covid tests were carried out last week -- producing more than 30,000 positives.

Police said those who venture out face checks and stiff fines await anyone breaking the rules.

"We will continue with random but strict checks of negative test certificates. On-site fines range up to 1,000 Euros ($1,200)," police spokesperson Denisa Bardyova told AFP.

"The positivity rate for all of Slovakia amounts to 1.18 percent," Prime Minister Igor Matovic told reporters.

The strict measures have not sparked any street protests, though many Slovaks are frustrated.

"Had the lockdown been stricter at the right time, these tests would not have been needed," Bratislava resident Anna told AFP.

Accountant Jana, who said she would have to get tested to go to work, questioned why the requirement also applied to country walks.

"This is complete nonsense. Who am I going to infect there, trees?" she told AFP.

Early next month, areas that are faring worse in the epidemic will undergo another round of mass testing.

On Tuesday, Matovic said that putting all hope in vaccines alone was a delusion given supply issues.

"At this pace, it might take until September to vaccinate 60 percent of the population," he told reporters.

Only two percent of the population have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Wednesday, the health ministry said.

Slovakia on Wednesday reported 2,775 new infections, bringing the total to 241,392. The death toll stands at 4,361.

