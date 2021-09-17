UrduPoint.com

Slovenia Police Fire Tear Gas At Covid Protest Rally

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:30 AM

Slovenia police fire tear gas at Covid protest rally

Ljubljana, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Slovenian police used water cannon and tear gas on Wednesday to disperse thousands protesting against toughened Covid-19 restrictions.

Police said around 8,000 people attended the demonstration, making it the biggest so far against health restrictions in the small Alpine country of two million.

"Police intervened to disperse the rally after protesters started throwing bottles, stones and fire crackers," a police statement said.

Private news website N1 reported some officers had been injured, and several protesters had been detained as smaller groups continued to clash with police in the centre of the capital Ljubljana.

The latest restrictions that came into force on Wednesday include a so-called "PCT" certificate as a condition to go to work or visit shops.

To obtain a certificate citizens will need to have either been vaccinated, tested or to have recovered from the virus.

They come as the number of those infected surges with only 45 percent of the population vaccinated.

"Stop the corona fascism" or "Freedom, where are you?!" read some of the banners at the protest, organised through social networks by groups, including those denying the existence of Covid-19.

Interior Minister Ales Hojs in a tweet blamed the opposition and media for the protest violence.

"With violence and vandalism protesters show what leftist fascism looks like. Mainstream media journalists will again say they are not responsible," Hojs tweeted.

He compared the protest to the one against the government organised in November 2020, when more than 15 police officers and a journalist were injured.

Conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa has frequently attacked the media. The ex-Yugoslav nation currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Prime Minister Protest Police Water Visit Ljubljana Alpine November Gas 2020 Media From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

4 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

3 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

4 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.