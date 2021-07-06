UrduPoint.com
Slovenia To Push For EU Expansion In Balkans

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Slovenia to push for EU expansion in Balkans

Strasbourg, France, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa pledged Tuesday to push forward stalled accession efforts for Western Balkan nations to join the EU during his country's six-month presidency of the bloc.

Jansa is planning to host a summit in October between the leaders of the EU's 27 member states and the region in a bid to reinvigorate ties.

The push to eventually grant membership to a string of countries has ground to a halt since France led a small group of countries in blocking accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia in 2019.

EU member Bulgaria has since become the main obstacle to any progress as it has refused to give the green light for North Macedonia to start the process over a dispute about history and language.

