Snooker: World Championship Results

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Snooker: World Championship results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :results from snooker's World Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, England, on Saturday (x denotes seed): Semi-finals (best of 33 frames) Judd Trump (ENG, x4) bt Mark Williams (WAL, x8) 17-16 Frame scores (Trump first): 78-46, 70-28 (break of 70), 100-8 (70), 34-72 73-28, 84-21 (54), 91-22 (62), 94-4 (53), 7-72, 131-0 (114), 138-0 (100), 1-119 (119), 8-61, 93-0 (50), 79-52 (52 Williams, 79 Trump), 18-74 (70), 120-0 (120), 0-137 (137), 0-119 (58, 53), 50-64, 0-67 (57), 0-77 (77), 125-1 (113), 14-63, 76-42 (64), 49-63, 30-73 (59), 0-137 (137), 83-35, 0-138 (138), 49-62, 53-31, 69-34 Ronnie O'Sullivan (ENG, x2) bt John Higgins (SCO, x6) 17-11 Frame scores (O'Sullivan first): 53-76, 46-69 (50), 32-87 (58), 70-7 (70), 99-1 (54), 116-10 (116), 55-66 (55 O'Sullivan), 127-0 (107), 122-1 (73), 34-64, 0-79 (53), 99-0 (99), 91-0 (91), 73-43 (55), 70-6 (70), 65-58 (53 Higgins), 30-66, 104-32 (82), 37-84 (51), 101-0 (101), 0-103 (103), 121-16 (121), 105-26 (54), 134-0 (134), 5-69 (69), 83-31 (67), 40-81, 99-0 (83) Final (best of 35 frames)Judd Trump v Ronnie O'SullivanMatch starts 1200 GMT Sunday

