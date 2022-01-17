UrduPoint.com

Sofia Kenin Eliminated In 1st Round Of Australian Open

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Sofia Kenin eliminated in 1st round of Australian Open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :US tennis player Sofia Kenin was eliminated on Monday by fellow American Madison Keys 7-6 and 7-5 in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open.

World no.13 Kenin had claimed the 2020 Australian Open women's singles title by defeating Spanish Garbine Muguruza with 4–6, 6–2, and 6–2 in the final game.

Keys had reached the semifinals in the 2015 Australian Open and is yet to reach the final.World no.1 Ashleigh Barty and most recent champion Naomi Osaka made no surprises as both reached the second round of the tournament.

Barty defeated Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko with sets of 6-0 and 6-1, while Osaka passed Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio with 6-3 and 6-3.

The 2022 Australian Open, one of the four grand slams in tennis, will continue until Jan. 30 in Melbourne.

