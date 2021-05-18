UrduPoint.com
Solskjaer Hopes Fans Will Cheer Not Jeer On Return To Old Trafford

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Solskjaer hopes fans will cheer not jeer on return to Old Trafford

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes Manchester United fans will ditch their protests against club owners, the Glazer family, and cheer on the team when supporters return to Old Trafford for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday.

United's last three home games have featured fans protesting against the Glazers after they signed up to the European Super League before the supporters furious reaction saw them withdraw hastily.

United's home game with Liverpool had to be postponed earlier this month when fans broke into the stadium and got onto the pitch.

The re-scheduled game last Thursday also featured protests outside the ground -- as did last Tuesday's home defeat to Leicester.

Solskjaer wants to hear more positive sounds when they host relegated Fulham where victory would secure them second place in the table.

Around 10,000 fans are expected to attend as the latest easing of the British government's coronavirus restrictions comes into force.

Although some clubs welcomed back around 2,000 fans for a short spell last December the last time a club entertained a sell out crowd was Leicester's 4-0 win against Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on March 9, 2020.

"We've been waiting for a long, long time to welcome the fans back," said Solskjaer at his eve-of-match press conference.

"Of course the last couple of home games, especially the Liverpool ones with the protests...

"It's never nice to see a club that is not united, fans with the team, so we're hoping that Tuesday is going to be a positive day that we move together, that we play a good game of football."

