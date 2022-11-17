UrduPoint.com

Some Chinese Cities No Longer Check 48h Covid Test Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Some Chinese cities no longer check 48h Covid test results

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Some Chinese cities no longer require 48-hour negative test results following the release of 20 measures to optimize COVID-19 response, which include shortened quarantine periods for international arrivals and cancellation of circuit breakers for inbound flights.

East China's Shandong Province, China's second-most populous province with more than 101 million people, has canceled checking of negative COVID-19 test results within 48 hours for people entering Shandong from other provinces. People returning from high-risk regions do not have to go to centralized quarantine zones but should stay at home for seven days, Global Times reported.

The city of Luoyang in Central China's Henan Province is also no longer asking for test results when citizens use public transport or enter public places except schools.

China has also relaxed the previous strict requirements on cross-provincial travel. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on Tuesday that tourists could travel to other provinces with public transportation if they could present 48-hour negative test results.

All these moves came after China's 20 optimized measures to ease some of the burden in combating COVID-19. The measures included shortened quarantine periods from 7+3 (seven days of centralized quarantine and three days of health observation at home) to 5+3 for international arrivals and close contacts of confirmed cases.

Related Topics

China Luoyang From Million

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

1 hour ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

1 hour ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

1 hour ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

2 hours ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.