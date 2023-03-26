UrduPoint.com

South Africa Defeat West Indies In Record T20 Run Chase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2023 | 10:20 PM

South Africa defeat West Indies in record T20 run chase

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :South Africa set a new record for chasing in international T20 cricket when they scored 259 for four to beat West Indies by six wickets at Centurion on Sunday.

Johnson Charles smashed a 39-ball century for the visitors as they posted an imposing 258 for five, the joint sixth-highest total in T20 internationals.

However, Quinton de Kock responded with 100 from 44 balls, a maiden T20I century, while fellow opener Reeza Hendricks hit 68.

"It was quite special. Reeza was the silent assassin.

When I got out he said, 'We just did something really special and we should be proud of what we've done'," said De Kock.

Captain Aiden Markram (38 not out) saw his side home with seven balls to spare.

The previous highest run chase was Bulgaria's 246 to beat Serbia in 2022 while Australia made 245 to beat New Zealand in 2018.

"It was pretty, pretty crazy. When we came off halfway, we thought we had enough," said West Indies skipper Rovman Powell.

"But credit to Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks. They applied pressure from ball one."

