South Africa v England scoreboard

Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Final scores in the first Twenty20 international between South Africa and England at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday: South Africa T. Bavuma c Buttler b S.

Curran 5 Q. de Kock c Morgan b Jordan 30 F. du Plessis c Jordan b S. Curran 58 H. van der Dussen c Malan b Archer 37 H. Klaasen c Buttler b S. Curran 20 P. van Biljon not out 7 G. Linde b T. Curran 12 Extras (lb1, w9) 10 Total (6 wkts, 20 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Bavuma), 2-83 (De Kock), 3-110 (Du Plessis), 4-147 (Klaasen), 5-161 (Van der Dussen), 6-179 (Linde) Bowling: S.

Curran 4-0-28-3 (1w), Archer 4-0-28-1, T. Curran 4-0-55-1 (2w), Rashid 4-0-27-0 (1w), Jordan 4-0-40-1 (3w) Did not bat: B. Hendricks, K. Rabada, L. Ngidi, T. Shamsi England J.

Roy c De Kock b Linde 0 J.

Buttler c Klaasen b Ngidi 7 D. Malan c Rabada b Linde 19 J. Bairstow not out 86 B. Stokes c Linde b Shamsi 37 E. Morgan c Bavuma b Ngidi 12 S. Curran not out 7 Extras (lb3, w12) 15 Total (5 wkts, 19.2 overs) 183 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Roy), 2-27 (Buttler), 3-34 (Malan), 4-119 (Stokes), 5-159 (Morgan) Bowling: Linde 4-0-20-2, Rabada 4-0-32-0, Hendricks 4-0-56-0 (5w), Ngidi 3.2-0-31-2 (1w), Shamsi 3-0-27-1 (1w), Klaasen 1-0-14-0 Did not bat: T.

Curran, C. Jordan, J. Archer, A. Rashid result: England won by 5 wickets Series: England lead the three-match series 1-0 Toss: England Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM) Remaining matches:November 29, PaarlDecember 1, Cape Town