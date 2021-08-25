UrduPoint.com

South African Airways To Take Off In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

South African Airways to take off in September

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :South African Airways, which was recently privatised in an effort to save the cash-strapped carrier, announced on Wednesday it would take to the skies again in September.

Once Africa's second largest airline after Ethiopian Airlines, the carrier survived for years on state bailouts and was abandoning routes even before the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to halt operations.

"In just under a month, the striking and familiar livery of SAA will once again be visible in the skies as the airline resumes operations," the airline said in a statement.

It said the first flights will take off on September 23.

At the beginning, SAA said it will operate domestic flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, as well as serve African destinations Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo.

"More destinations will be added to the route network as it ramps up operations in response to market conditions," it added.

In June the South African government sold a 51 percent stake in SAA to a consortium that includes the owner of a recently launched local budget airline, LIFT.

The sale followed a state bailout of more than $500 million and a restructuring of its debt.

Related Topics

Africa Budget Sale Kinshasa Accra Maputo Johannesburg Cape Town Lusaka Harare June September Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

ADEK announces COVID-19 PCR test requirements for ..

ADEK announces COVID-19 PCR test requirements for a safe return to private and c ..

41 minutes ago
 President, COAS discuss regional developments, nat ..

President, COAS discuss regional developments, national security matters

1 hour ago
 55 people from GB reach home safely from Afghanist ..

55 people from GB reach home safely from Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Fukushima Plant's Operator Unveils Blueprint of Tu ..

Fukushima Plant's Operator Unveils Blueprint of Tunnel to Dump Treated Water in ..

1 hour ago
 Canada Has Airlifted Over 2,700 People Out of Afgh ..

Canada Has Airlifted Over 2,700 People Out of Afghanistan - Immigration Minister

1 hour ago
 Over 0.56 m people completely vaccinated against C ..

Over 0.56 m people completely vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hyderabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.