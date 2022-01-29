UrduPoint.com

S&P 500 Gains 2.4% To End Volatile Week On Positive Note

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2022 | 08:40 AM

S&P 500 gains 2.4% to end volatile week on positive note

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Wall Street stocks concluded a rollercoaster week on a positive note Friday, rallying after strong Apple earnings and data suggesting a moderation in inflation in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.7 percent to 34,725.47.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 2.4 percent to 4,431.85, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 3.1 percent to 13,770.57.

After opening lower, stocks pushed into positive territory most of the day before rising buoyantly in the final hours of trading, lifting all three major indices into the black for the week.

It was the latest midday reversal in a week that has seen early rallies peter out and torrid selling give way to sudden bargain-hunting.

Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities, described the dynamic as a "tug of war" between worries about tightening monetary policy on one side and recognition of fairly good economic data and earnings on the other.

Commerce Department data showed personal consumption prices rose 0.4 percent last month, in line with analysts' expectations and less than the month-on-month growth in the prior two months.

The report came on the heels of a better-than-expected US growth reading on Thursday.

Apple surged seven percent after reporting a record $124 billion quarterly revenue and higher earnings amid heavy demand for smartphones and other goods despite supply chain problems that pinched sales.

The results also boosted shares of Amazon, Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet, all of which report next week.

Among other companies reporting results, Caterpillar and Chevron both dropped more than three percent while visa shot up more than 10 percent.

Related Topics

Google Facebook Reading December Visa Stocks Apple All Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Perm ..

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Permanent Bases in Ukraine - Top G ..

8 hours ago
 US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoin ..

US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoing, New Shipment Arrived Friday ..

8 hours ago
 Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend ..

Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend to Put US Combat Troops in Ukr ..

8 hours ago
 US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukr ..

US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukraine Crisis - Pentagon Chief

8 hours ago
 UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Pris ..

UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Prison in Yemen's Saada Hit by Air ..

8 hours ago
 UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in ..

UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in Yemen's Marib - Griffiths

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>