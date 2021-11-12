UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Capsule With Crew Of Four Docks With ISS

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:40 AM

SpaceX capsule with crew of four docks with ISS

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, kicking off a six-month stay on the orbiting outpost.

This mission known as Crew-3 is part of NASA's multibillion-dollar partnership with Elon Musk's space company, signed after the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011 and aimed at restoring US capacity to carry out human spaceflight, rather than depend on Russia for links to the ISS.

The ISS had been operating with just one NASA astronaut in the US segment to welcome the incoming crew, after the astronauts of the earlier Crew-2 mission splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.

Crew-3's Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn of the United States and Matthias Maurer of Germany traveled to space aboard a Crew Dragon capsule fixed to a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They blasted off late Wednesday.

The spaceship, called Endurance, docked with the ISS around 7:10 pm Thursday (0010 GMT Friday).

The flight was initially postponed from October 31, first for weather, then a "minor medical issue" affecting one of the crew. NASA did not say who it was but said it was not Covid-related.

Chari, a US Air Force colonel, is commanding the mission and making his first trip to space, along with Barron and Maurer.

Marshburn, a medical doctor, flew aboard a Space Shuttle in 2009 and a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in a mission from 2012-13.

Barron, who along with Chari was selected for the NASA astronaut corps in 2017, the most recent recruitment, previously served as a submarine warfare officer for the Navy, while Maurer, a materials science engineer, is the 12th German to go into space.

The quartet will spend six months on the orbital outpost and conduct research to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth.

Scientific highlights of the mission include an experiment to grow plants in space without soil or other growth media, and another to build optical fibers in microgravity, which prior research has suggested will be superior in quality to those made on Earth.

The Crew-3 astronauts will also conduct spacewalks to complete an upgrade of the station's solar panels and will be present for two tourism missions, including Japanese visitors aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft at the end of the year and the Space-X Axiom crew, set for launch in February 2022.

Related Topics

Weather Russia German Company Doctor Germany Superior Florida United States Mexico Elon Musk SpaceX February October Sunday 2017 Media From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th November 2021

26 minutes ago
 UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mo ..

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mohammed bin Rashid

7 hours ago
 We look forward to working with international comm ..

We look forward to working with international community to create sustainable fu ..

7 hours ago
 ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissio ..

ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

7 hours ago
 President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

8 hours ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.