UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Debris Discovered In Australian Sheep Paddock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

SpaceX debris discovered in Australian sheep paddock

Sydney, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :A charred chunk of space junk found jutting from a paddock by an Australian sheep farmer was part of one of Elon Musk's SpaceX missions, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The ethereal-looking debris, believed to have plummeted to Earth on July 9, was found last week in Dalgety -- a remote area near Australia's Snowy Mountains, about five hours' drive southwest of Sydney.

"It was kind of exciting and weird all in the same way," astrophysicist Brad Tucker, who visited the site after local farmers contacted him last month, told AFP.

He said that finding the large chunk embedded in an empty field reminded him of something out of the sci-fi film "2001: A Space Odyssey".

"It's astounding to see it." Australia's space agency confirmed the debris had come from one of Musk's missions in a statement and told locals to report any further finds to SpaceX.

"The Agency has confirmed the debris is from a SpaceX mission and continues to engage with our counterparts in the US, as well as other parts of the Commonwealth and local authorities as appropriate," an Australian Space Agency spokesman said.

Tucker said the piece was part of a trunk jettisoned by the earlier Crew-1 capsule when it re-entered Earth's atmosphere in 2021.

He said the trunk had split up on re-entry, with reports of other space junk also found at nearby properties, making more discoveries linked to the SpaceX mission likely.

Most space debris splashes down at sea but with the increase in space industries worldwide, the amount crashing to earth would likely increase, he added.

"We do have to realise that there is a likely risk it may hit in a populated area once and what that means." Benjamin Reed, senior director of SpaceX's human spaceflight programme, told reporters during a news conference that the company was aware of the reports and "we actually have a team that's going there to check that out." He said SpaceX was in touch with authorities including the US State Department and the Australian Space Agency adding: "The important news is, of course, that there were no injuries, no damage." "This was all within the expected analysed space of what can happen," said Reed, though SpaceX will "always look for ways we can improve things." Crew-1 was the second crewed flight for the Crew Dragon spacecraft. It launched from Florida in November 2020 and splashed down off the Gulf of Mexico in May 2021.

Dragon's trunk section connects the capsule with the Falcon 9 rocket on ascent. In orbit, half the trunk contains a solar array, while the other contains a radiator to release heat.

Both of these are mounted to the exterior of the trunk, which the capsule jettisons shortly before atmospheric reentry.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Australia Company Sydney Split Same Florida Mexico SITE Elon Musk SpaceX May July November 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Police Sacrifices; Prime Minister pays tribute to ..

Police Sacrifices; Prime Minister pays tribute to martyrs

28 minutes ago
 'Unprecedented' fire rips through munitions site i ..

'Unprecedented' fire rips through munitions site in Berlin forest

30 minutes ago
 Salvini warns of 'Europe's refugee camp' on Lamped ..

Salvini warns of 'Europe's refugee camp' on Lampedusa election stop

30 minutes ago
 Russian court jails US basketball star for nine ye ..

Russian court jails US basketball star for nine years over drug smuggling

30 minutes ago
 Cop whose son died in cracker blast arrested

Cop whose son died in cracker blast arrested

32 minutes ago
 US provides mobile lab to strengthen Pakistan's CO ..

US provides mobile lab to strengthen Pakistan's COVID-19 testing capacity

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.