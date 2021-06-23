UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Court Approves Extradition Of McAfee Founder To US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Spain court approves extradition of McAfee founder to US

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Spain's National Court said Wednesday it had approved the extradition of antivirus software pioneer John McAfee to the United States where he is wanted on tax evasion charges.

The court's decision to extradite the 75-year-old, who was arrested at Barcelona airport on October 3, 2020, can be appealed but must also be approved by the Spanish cabinet before it can take place.

tpe-hmw/mg/kjl

Related Topics

Barcelona United States October 2020 Cabinet Airport Court

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

19 minutes ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

34 minutes ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

49 minutes ago

RTA Director meets new British Consul in Dubai

1 hour ago

UAEâ€™s COVID-19 response based on continuous asse ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Emirati Genome ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.