Spain court approves extradition of McAfee founder to US

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Spain's National Court said Wednesday it had approved the extradition of antivirus software pioneer John McAfee to the United States where he is wanted on tax evasion charges.

The court's decision to extradite the 75-year-old, who was arrested at Barcelona airport on October 3, 2020, can be appealed but must also be approved by the Spanish cabinet before it can take place.

