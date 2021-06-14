UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Reels After Toddler, Sister Likely Killed By Dad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Spain reels after toddler, sister likely killed by dad

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Hundreds protested against domestic violence across Spain on Monday as a search resumed in the Canaries for a toddler whose father is suspected of also killing his other daughter.

The girls, aged 1 and 6, were reported missing on April 27 after being taken away by their father, with the presumption being that he had abducted them.

But on Thursday, the body of six-year-old Olivia was found at the bottom of the sea off Tenerife wrapped in a bag that was weighted down with an anchor.

After Olivia's body was found, huge crowds turned out across Spain to protest against domestic violence.

Fresh protests were held on Monday, with hundreds observing a minute's silence outside town halls across Spain.

Over the weekend, the court lifted a gag order on details of the case.

The investigating magistrate said it was "most likely" that Tomas Gimeno had killed both his daughters at home then dumped their bodies at a depth where they were unlikely to ever be found.

In her nine-page statement, the magistrate said when Gimeno had taken the girls, he wanted "to kill them in a planned and premeditated manner".

"He aimed to inflict on his ex-partner the greatest pain that he could imagine, an inhuman pain," she said.

On the day the girls went missing, Gimeno was seen loading several bags onto his boat, witnesses told investigators.

An autopsy carried out on Friday morning found Olivia had died a "violent death", the court said.

Related Topics

Protest Died Spain April Court

Recent Stories

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

16 minutes ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

31 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

31 minutes ago

Girl allegedly cuts man’s throat off over blackm ..

37 minutes ago

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) inks Mo ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber unveils impact of Give and Gain 2021 ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.