UrduPoint.com

Spain To Reform Secret Services After Spying Scandal: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Spain to reform secret services after spying scandal: PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Spain will "strengthen judicial control" over its secret services in the wake of a scandal over the hacking of the mobile phones of top politicians, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday.

The scandal broke in April when it emerged the phones of Catalan separatist leaders had been tapped by Spanish intelligence services.

It widened when the government confirmed the phones of Sanchez and the defence and interior ministers were also targeted in an "external attack".

The affair has sparked a crisis between Sanchez's minority government and Catalan separatist party ERC.

Sanchez's fragile coalition relies on the ERC to pass legislation in parliament and remain in power until the next general election due at the end of 2023.

"It is a question of strengthening the guarantees of this control but also of ensuring maximum respect for the individual and political rights of people", Sanchez told parliament as he announced the reform.

Sanchez also said the government will adopt a new law governing "classified information", which will replace the existing legislation adopted in 1968 during the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco.

"We must urgently adopt regulations to democratic, constitutional principles," he said.

The government last month sacked the head of Spain's CNI intelligence agency, Paz Esteban, over the hacking scandal. She was the first woman to lead the agency.

Her dismissal came after she told a parliamentary committee that 18 Catalan separatists, including Pere Aragones, the head of Catalonia's regional government, had been spied on by the CNI but always with court approval.

Canadian cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab had said in April that the phones of over 60 people linked to the Catalan separatist movement had been tapped using Pegasus spyware after a failed independence bid in 2017.

Sanchez is the first serving head of government confirmed to have been targeted by controversial Pegasus spyware.

The government later said Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska's phone was also among those hacked last yearThe revelations raised questions over who is to blame and whether Spain has adequate security protocols.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Scandal Minority Interior Minister Mobile Parliament Independence Lead Spain April Women 2017 Dictator Government Top Court Election 2018 Hacking

Recent Stories

Pakistani Gov't Authorizes Deployment of Troops in ..

Pakistani Gov't Authorizes Deployment of Troops in Islamabad 'Red Zone' Amid Mas ..

50 minutes ago
 Politics of sit-ins detrimental to country's progr ..

Politics of sit-ins detrimental to country's progress: PM

1 hour ago
 Imran gives six-day time to govt to dissolve assem ..

Imran gives six-day time to govt to dissolve assemblies

1 hour ago
 Turkiye's BIST 100 index up at Thursday open

Turkiye's BIST 100 index up at Thursday open

2 hours ago
 Evidence Points to US Continuing Biological Resear ..

Evidence Points to US Continuing Biological Research in Indonesia Despite Lab Ba ..

2 hours ago
 Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local ..

Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.