Spartak Beat Napoli To Take Top Spot In Europa League Group

Thu 25th November 2021

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Aleksandr Sobolev's first-half double helped Spartak Moscow to a 2-1 home victory over Serie A leaders Napoli on Wednesday which moved the Russians top of their Europa League group.

All four teams can still progress from Group C and the winner of Leicester's game against Legia Warsaw at the King Power Stadium on Thursday would replace Spartak at the summit.

After a fast start to the season, Napoli are now winless in three games in all competitions after taking just one point from their last two Serie A matches.

Russian international Sobolev gave Spartak, who lost 3-2 in Naples earlier in the campaign, the lead with a third-minute penalty before netting again before the half-hour mark.

Eljif Elmas pulled one back for the visitors in the second period, but Napoli could not find an equaliser.

Luciano Spalletti's side slip below Spartak on head-to-head away goals.

