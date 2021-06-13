UrduPoint.com
Sports Comedy Sprints To Top Of Chinese Box Office Chart

Sun 13th June 2021

Sports comedy sprints to top of Chinese box office chart

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Domestic sports comedy "Never Stop" charged to the top of China's daily box office chart on Saturday, the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival movie season.

Starring Zheng Kai, the movie pocketed 33.22 million Yuan (about 5.2 million U.S. Dollars) on its opening day, according to the China Movie Data Information Network on Sunday.

It tells the story of a former sprinter, who, despite previously dominating the 100-meter dash, lost his way after a series of setbacks in the wake of retirement. Inspired by a former rival, he succeeds in finding himself once again.

Crime thriller "Are You Lonesome Tonight," another domestic production released on the same day, came in second, finishing the day with 28.63 million yuan.

U.S. animated adventure "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" ranked third on the leaderboard, raking in 18.73 million yuan.

Japanese animated film "Hello World " lost its top spot and slid to fourth on the chart, ending the day at 12.79 million yuan.

The Dragon Boat Festival holiday lasts for three days, ending on Monday.

