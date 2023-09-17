Open Menu

Springboks Keep It 'simple' To Thrash Romania

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Springboks keep it 'simple' to thrash Romania

Bordeaux, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :South Africa captain Bongi Mbonambi said on Sunday the holders kept things "simple" as they beat Romania 76-0 in the Rugby World Cup.

Scrum-half Cobus Reinach and winger Makazole Mapimpi scored hat-tricks in wet conditions on Bordeaux.

"We just kept it simple, we stick to our plan, we kept it tight," the hooker said.

"All respect to Romania. They're tough in contact, full of pride and we knew it was going to be difficult," he added.

Mbonambi led his country for the first time in a World Cup, taking over for the game from emblematic skipper Siya Kolisi "It's a milestone in my career but it's never about one person in this team - we're all doing it for the Springbok jersey.

" It was just the second time that Romania, ranked 17th in the world, had featured against South Africa.

Their major annual tournament is the second-tier Rugby Europe Championship "Of course we need to play at a higher level," Apjok said.

"It makes a difference. All the tier 2 nations need more games each year because it's crucial to be prepared for such games," he added.

iwd/bsp

Related Topics

World Europe Bordeaux Springbok South Africa Romania Sunday All From

Recent Stories

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Be ..

2 hours ago
 Over one million people engage with national campa ..

Over one million people engage with national campaign for security and safety at ..

4 hours ago
 Ducab Group cements its position as effective part ..

Ducab Group cements its position as effective partner to Emirati professionals r ..

5 hours ago
 G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cu ..

G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cuban Ambassador

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews ..

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at I ..

6 hours ago
Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the La ..

Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

6 hours ago
 Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its acti ..

Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its activities

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operati ..

Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operation

7 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Liv ..

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th ..

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th UN General Assembly in New Yor ..

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Termina ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Terminal A operations

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous