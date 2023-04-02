UrduPoint.com

S.Sudanese Troops Join Regional Force In East DR Congo

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 08:50 PM

S.Sudanese troops join regional force in east DR Congo

Goma, DR Congo, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :South Sudanese soldiers arrived in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, an AFP journalist saw, joining a regional military force in the region wracked by the M23 rebellion.

At least 45 soldiers touched down in the city of Goma in the late morning, with further contingents expected to arrive at later dates.

The South Sudanese soldiers are part of the seven-nation East African Community (EAC) military force, which was created last June to stabilise eastern DRC.

Much of the region is plagued by dozens of armed groups, a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and 2000s.

Since re-emerging from dormancy in late 2021, M23 rebels have also captured swathes of territory in North Kivu province and advanced within several dozen kilometres of its capital Goma.

The EAC force -- which comprises Kenyan, Burundian and Ugandan troops as well as South Sudanese -- is due to supervise a planned pull-back of the rebels.

"Welcome to Goma," said Colonel Jok Akech, an EAC force officer, addressing the new South Sudanese arrivals.

"Now you are in a different operational environment.

You have to be ready." The M23 first came to international prominence in 2012 when it captured Goma, before being driven out and going to ground.

But the Tutsi-led group re-emerged from dormancy in late 2021, arguing that the government had ignored a promise to integrate its fighters into the army.

It then won a string of victories against the Congolese army and captured large chunks of North Kivu, with hundreds of thousands of people fleeing its advance.

Several regional initiatives intended to defuse the conflict have failed.

A ceasefire mediated by Angola was due to take effect on March 7, for example, but collapsed almost immediately.

March 30 was supposed to mark the end of the withdrawal of "all armed groups", according to a timetable adopted in mid-February by the EAC.

The deadline was not respected.

The EAC force commander, Kenyan General Jeff Nyagah, told reporters on Friday that the planned M23 withdrawal would be "sequenced".

The DRC accuses its smaller neighbour Rwanda of backing the M23, something the United States, several other Western countries and independent UN experts agree with, but which Kigali denies.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Goma Kigali Rwanda United States Congo Angola March June Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE will voluntarily cut oil output by 144,000 bpd ..

UAE will voluntarily cut oil output by 144,000 bpd from May through year-end: Su ..

2 hours ago
 Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to ..

Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia

2 hours ago
 Nearly 70 countries are still contaminated by mine ..

Nearly 70 countries are still contaminated by mines, innocent people continue to ..

2 hours ago
 West Zone Group contributes AED10mn to ‘1 Billio ..

West Zone Group contributes AED10mn to ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

2 hours ago
 RTA opens two bridges, one tunnel under Falcon Int ..

RTA opens two bridges, one tunnel under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in education technology exhibitio ..

UAE participates in education technology exhibition in London

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.