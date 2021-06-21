UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Steep' Surge In South Africa Virus Cases: Ramaphosa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:00 PM

'Steep' surge in South Africa virus cases: Ramaphosa

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :South Africa's daily Covid-19 infections have soared sharply in recent weeks, jumping over 1,500 percent from April, the president said Monday as the country's vaccination rollout remained slow.

"The climb in new cases has been extraordinarily rapid and steep over the past few weeks," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a weekly newsletter published every Monday.

He said average new daily cases had risen from below 800 in early April to over 13,000 in the past week.

"In other words, it increased more than fifteen-fold from the last low point," he added.

South Africa is the continent's worst affected country, accounting for 35 percent of its total cases.

Gauteng, the country's most populous province and commercial hub, is the epicentre of the outbreak.

It has already seen new infections exceed peaks in the two previous waves.

The government last week deployed army medical personnel to help health workers battle the outbreak in Gauteng, where Ramaphosa said "hospitals are reaching capacity, and healthcare workers are exhausted".

The third infection wave has struck as South Africa is struggling to vaccinate its population -- having since February innoculated just over two million of its 59 million people.

It will from Wednesday start to immunise school teachers, after having so far only been open to health workers and over-60s.

The World Health Organization last week voiced alarm at surging cases across Africa and the spread of new, more contagious variants.

sn/sch/mbx/yad

Related Topics

Africa World Army South Africa Hub February April From Government Million

Recent Stories

No safe heavens for Talibans in Pakistan, says Sha ..

9 minutes ago

US should find political solution before leaving A ..

29 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis attempted attack on Khamis Mu ..

46 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

1 hour ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

1 hour ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.