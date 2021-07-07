UrduPoint.com
Storm Elsa Moving On Florida After Battering Cuba

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Storm Elsa moving on Florida after battering Cuba

Miami, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :As it moved toward Florida's Gulf Coast early Wednesday, Elsa weakened to a tropical storm, though it still barreled inland with gusty winds and heavy rains, the US National Hurricane Center said.

While some fluctuations in intensity remain possible until landfall later Wednesday morning, the hurricane warning for much of the state's west coast has been replaced with a tropical storm warning, the NHC said.

Governor Ron DeSantis estimated the storm would come ashore on the northern Gulf Coast somewhere between 8 am and 9 am local time (1200-1300 GMT), and called on Floridians to have weather alerts on their phones.

"This is not a time to joyride," he said at a Tuesday night press briefing. "You do have hazardous conditions out there." The storm was located about 70 miles (115 kilometers) northwest of Tampa with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph (100 km/h), the NHC said in a public advisory at 5 am.

A warning for possible hurricane conditions remains in effect for a roughly 100-mile northern stretch of the state's western coastline, according to the advisory.

Over the weekend, Elsa battered Jamaica and Cuba, claiming at least three lives as it cut a path of destruction through the Caribbean.

It was logged as the first hurricane of this year's Atlantic season on Friday before being downgraded to a tropical storm again.

With gusting winds, storm surges and tornado watches, Elsa has complicated an already challenging search mission after the deadly condo tower collapse in Miami almost two weeks ago.

Tampa airport, facing a possible storm surge of up to five feet (1.5 meters), suspended commercial flights from 5:00 pm Tuesday until at least 10:00 am Wednesday.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez called on state residents to prepare for the storm, including the possibility of power blackouts and asked people to stockpile adequate supplies of food and water.

"If you are asked to evacuate, please leave," she said, reminding people that there were emergency shelters ready to accommodate them.

