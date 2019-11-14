Strong 7.1 earthquake off Indonesia

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A strong 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of North Maluku province in eastern Indonesia early Friday, seismologists said, with the US tsunami warning centre saying a tsunami was not expected.

The quake hit 140 kilometres (87 miles) northwest of the coastal town of Ternate at a depth of 45 km, according to the US Geological Survey.

The US tsunami warning centre said a "destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected."The Indonesian meterological and climatology agency, however, warned people to stay clear of beaches as a precaution.

The quake was felt strongly in Ternate at 1:17 am local time (1617 GMT), sending sleeping residents fleeing their houses.