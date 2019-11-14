UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong 7.1 Earthquake Off Indonesia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Strong 7.1 earthquake off Indonesia

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A strong 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of North Maluku province in eastern Indonesia early Friday, seismologists said, with the US tsunami warning centre saying a tsunami was not expected.

The quake hit 140 kilometres (87 miles) northwest of the coastal town of Ternate at a depth of 45 km, according to the US Geological Survey.

The US tsunami warning centre said a "destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected."The Indonesian meterological and climatology agency, however, warned people to stay clear of beaches as a precaution.

The quake was felt strongly in Ternate at 1:17 am local time (1617 GMT), sending sleeping residents fleeing their houses.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Ternate Indonesia

Recent Stories

Al Hudayriat Island to host Abu Dhabi Dash Festiva ..

56 minutes ago

UAE endeavours to foster peaceful coexistence and ..

1 hour ago

Combined GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa projected to re ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in 32nd Arab Transport Ministers ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt issue joint statement on fraternal ties ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.