Sudan Beat Chad Again In Africa Cup Of Nations Warm-up

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Sudan beat Chad again in Africa Cup of Nations warm-up

N'Djamena, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Sudan defeated hosts Chad for the second time in three days with a 2-0 international football friendly victory in N'Djamena Friday.

Midfielder Abuaagla Abdalla put the Sudanese ahead on 48 minutes and Mohamed Abdelrahman doubled the advantage with 15 minutes remaining.

The match pitted two French coaches against each other with Hubert Velud in charge of Sudan and Emmanuel Tregoat guiding Chad.

Sudan scored two late goals to win 3-2 in midweek as both teams prepare for the resumption of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sudanese have arranged two more friendlies next month, against Tunisia and Togo, before facing Cup of Nations Group C frontrunners Ghana twice between November 9 and 17.

During the same window, Chad will tackle Group A table-toppers Guinea at home and away as they seek a first appearance at the Cup of Nations finals.

