Sugar Futures Close Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU,Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2024 delivery lost 33 Yuan (about 4.58 U.S. Dollars) to close at 7,062 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 742,848 lots with a turnover of 52.39 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

